CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, right, meets 48th Medical Group Airmen during a visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, July 21, 2025. While touring, 48th Fighter Wing Airmen introduced Flosi to Liberty Wing activities, initiatives and programs that strengthen readiness and enhance allied partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
