    CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen [Image 3 of 7]

    CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, second to right, 48th Fighter Wing commander, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, right, during his visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, July 21, 2025. The leaders discussed the critical mission sets and outstanding strides the Liberty Airmen are taking to prepare for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9224816
    VIRIN: 250721-F-CP836-1029
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Readiness
    48FW
    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi

