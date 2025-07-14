Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, right, gathers with senior noncommissioned officers during a leadership luncheon at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 21, 2025. They discussed Air Force ambitions and upcoming initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 06:21
|Photo ID:
|9224821
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-CP836-1383
|Resolution:
|5656x3534
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.