CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi answers questions about Air Force initiatives during an all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 21, 2025. Flosi visited the base on his worldwide tour to connect with and share information with frontline Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)