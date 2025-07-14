Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi speaks with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing during a visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, July 21, 2025. Flosi addressed Liberty Wing Airmen in an open forum, underscoring the Air Force's focus on resilience, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 06:21
|Photo ID:
|9224814
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-CP836-1200
|Resolution:
|5880x3912
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.