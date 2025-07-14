Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

    CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi speaks with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing during a visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, July 21, 2025. Flosi addressed Liberty Wing Airmen in an open forum, underscoring the Air Force's focus on resilience, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9224814
    VIRIN: 250721-F-CP836-1200
    Resolution: 5880x3912
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Readiness
    48FW
    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi

