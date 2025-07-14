CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi speaks with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing during a visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, July 21, 2025. Flosi addressed Liberty Wing Airmen in an open forum, underscoring the Air Force's focus on resilience, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)