Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi visited RAF Lakenheath for the first time as the 20th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, meeting with Airmen and reinforcing the Air Force’s focus on people, readiness, and allied partnerships.



Flosi engaged with Airmen across key mission areas including maintenance, security forces, medical, and operations support, recognizing top performers and listening to their feedback on challenges and successes at one of the Air Force’s most strategically important installations.



He received a mission brief from 48th Fighter Wing leadership outlining the wing’s role in air superiority, rapid combat power projection, and support to NATO and U.S. defense objectives. In 2025, the 48th FW achieved several milestones, including its first F-15E hot pit refueling operations, cross-platform training for F-35 crew chiefs, and the establishment of the first overseas F-15E stabilator actuator repair capability. The 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight was also named a top-three operation in the Air Force and a finalist for the Air Petroleum Institute award.



“We are incredibly proud of what’s happening right here at the 48th Fighter Wing,” said Flosi. “Just any one of the massive accomplishments that you achieved over the last year will be the story of the year. This wing not only continues to impress 3rd Air Force and U.S. Air Forces in Europe, but the entire Air Force and the Department of Defense.”



As the largest dual-capable fighter operation in Europe, the 48th FW operates four combat-ready squadrons of F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35A Lightning IIs, delivering flexible combat airpower and nuclear deterrence across Europe and beyond.



Flosi coined several Airmen for exceptional performance and emphasized leadership, trust, and quality of life as key to sustaining mission success.



“It was truly an honor to be recognized by the chief master sergeant of the Air Force. I am very humbled and appreciative,” said Tech. Sgt. Renee Villa, 48th Security Forces Squadron. “This experience is redefining my character and shaping the leader I am today and the leader I will be in the future.”



Flosi’s visit highlighted RAF Lakenheath’s critical role in U.S. and NATO operations and the professionalism of the Airmen who make it happen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2025 Date Posted: 07.29.2025 06:34 Story ID: 544091 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.