    Top Enlisted Leader of the Air Force tackles DoD Priorities at Ramstein [Image 9 of 9]

    Top Enlisted Leader of the Air Force tackles DoD Priorities at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi speaks with Master Sgt. Eeshjunn Walker about munitions during Flosi’s visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2025. Flosi engaged with Airmen advancing Department of Defense priorities through their execution of United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 06:16
    Photo ID: 9224805
    VIRIN: 250723-F-BD538-1213
    Resolution: 5655x3763
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
