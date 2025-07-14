Top Enlisted Leader of the Air Force tackles DoD Priorities at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi speaks with Master Sgt. Eeshjunn Walker about munitions during Flosi’s visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2025. Flosi engaged with Airmen advancing Department of Defense priorities through their execution of United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)