Top Enlisted Leader of the Air Force tackles DoD Priorities at Ramstein

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi speaks with Staff Sgt. Hunter Rhonden, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, during his visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2025. Flosi learned about how Airmen from across Ramstein enhance their readiness and warrior ethos through programs like Agile Warrior. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)