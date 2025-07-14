Top Enlisted Leader of the Air Force tackles DoD Priorities at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Hunter Rhonden, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, onloads deployment cargo during Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi’s visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2025. Flosi learned about how Airmen from across Ramstein enhance their readiness and warrior ethos through programs like Agile Warrior. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)