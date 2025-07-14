Top Enlisted Leader of the Air Force tackles DoD Priorities at Ramstein

Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi speaks with Master Sgt. Eeshjunn...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi speaks with Master Sgt. Eeshjunn Walker about munitions during Flosi’s visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2025. Flosi engaged with Airmen advancing Department of Defense priorities through their execution of United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi engaged with Airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to discuss how they are advancing Department of Defense priorities, July 22-23, 2025.



As a hub for the largest American population outside of the U.S., Ramstein AB hosts U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, the 86th Airlift Wing and the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and furthers the DoD’s mission of achieving peace through strength by reestablishing deterrence, rebuilding the military force and restoring warrior ethos.



"We are serving at a time of great consequence where success hinges on our ability to optimize this team toward the changing character of war,” Flosi said.



The two-day visit included immersions with USAFE-AFAFRICA and both wings to deepen Flosi’s understanding of challenges facing Ramstein Airmen and enable him to advocate for support at the service level. The visit also provided Flosi insight into how all three organizations strengthen the NATO Alliance and regional partnerships, enhancing multinational interoperability and bolstering deterrence against adversaries around the world.



Airmen from across the USAFE-AFAFRICA staff showcased the importance of furthering international relationships to build partner capacity, capability and interoperability as an imperative of mission success. Similarly, Flosi learned about the 435th AGOW Airmen’s role in enabling joint and multinational airpower integration at the tactical edge and ensuring resilient communication across multiple domains.



“Our air-minded Warfighter must be ready to fight, compete and win in contested environments. Employing combat airpower does not come without risk; we succeed through relationships,” Flosi explained.



Another recurring theme of Flosi’s visit was how Airmen contribute to the DoD priority of rebuilding and modernizing the military throughout Team Ramstein. Flosi heard from members of the USAFE-AFAFRICA staff and 86th AW on ongoing efforts to bolster base defense capabilities and address emerging challenges including how to protect installations against unauthorized incursions by unmanned aerial systems.



“It’s important that we adapt to the current warfare environment, these changes and new innovations ensure we excel and remain at the highest caliber of military readiness,” Flosi emphasized.



Airmen from across Ramstein AB also demonstrated their warrior ethos through their unwavering commitment to readiness. While visiting the Silver Flag training site, Flosi discussed the recurring USAFE-AFAFRICA exercise, which brings Airmen together from across various units and functions to develop mission command skills in contested environments. Moreover,

Flosi witnessed the commitment of Airmen firsthand during his immersions with the 86th AW’s Agile Combat Employment training programs: Agile Warrior and Cross Functional Support Personnel (CASPER).



“Agile Warrior integrates eight different maintenance [Air Force specialty codes] to reduce our typical manning footprint by 50% during sustained off-main operating base operations,” expressed 1st Lt. Ryan Garcia, 86th Maintenance Squadron flight commander. “With these small

teams, we’re able get maintainers out the door quicker and spread our forces across more locations simultaneously, which to me epitomizes the lethality and readiness we’ll need in future fights.”



CASPER is a six-month, self-paced training course covering wide-ranging skill sets related to Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape; aeromedical evacuation basics; loadmaster basics; drop zone certification; port operations; and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft egress.



These training opportunities simulate a deployed environment with real-world constraints such as minimal personnel and resources, where Airmen are expected to perform a range of tasks beyond their primary duties.



After briefing Flosi about 435th AGOW mission sets, Master Sgt. Matthew Baugh, 435th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of operations, added his perspective about the importance of warrior ethos and ACE concepts in the context of his job.



"Restoring our warrior ethos and military readiness within Security Forces demands adaptability and growth,” Baugh stated. “To maintain our competitive edge on the evolving battlefield, defenders must embrace new skills and leverage available resources to ensure mental resilience, physical readiness and the ability to operate effectively in any environment.”



Leaders at all levels emphasized the most valuable resource in the military are the people. This foundational principle guided Flosi’s approach to connecting with service members across Ramstein. He hosted an all call for USAFE-AFAFRICA staff, during which he engaged with Airmen on the security challenges facing the Air Force and emphasized the need for senior

noncommissioned officer engagement during this era of change.



“I was thrilled to hear CMSAF speak to the importance of the work we do,” said Airman 1st Class Adam Fletcher, U.S. European Command air and air defense analyst. “As a junior analyst, being recognized by my team and earning a coin from the CMSAF has left a lasting impression on me to continue to execute and excel in the mission.”