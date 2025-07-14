Top Enlisted Leader of the Air Force tackles DoD Priorities at Ramstein

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi recognizes the mission performance of Senior Airman Whitney Jester, 86th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, during his visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2025. Flosi recognized outstanding Airmen from across the installation and lauded their commitment to advancing Department of Defense and Air Force priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
