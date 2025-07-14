Top Enlisted Leader of the Air Force tackles DoD Priorities at Ramstei

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi tours the Silver Flag training site during his visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2025. Flosi engaged with Airmen advancing Department of Defense priorities through their execution of United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing missions. The Silver Flag training site enables Airmen from civil engineer, force support and vehicle maintenance career fields to learn skills necessary to complete large-scale base recovery and rapid airfield damage recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)