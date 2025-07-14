Top Enlisted Leader of the Air Force tackles DoD Priorities at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa asks a question at an all call during Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi’s visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 22, 2025. Flosi’s visit provided opportunities for mentorship and guidance to senior enlisted, non-commissioned officers and first sergeants, fostering dialogue about the direction of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)