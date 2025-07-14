Top Enlisted Leader of the Air Force tackles DoD Priorities at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi speaks at an all call during his mission immersion visit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 22, 2025. Flosi addressed challenges and opportunities about the upcoming changes within the Air Force and engaged with enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)