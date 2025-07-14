18th LRS; fueling the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An AH-1 Cobra helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, takes off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2025. The continuous rotation of aircraft to Kadena ensures the 18th Wing remains flexible and postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower to deter acts of aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)