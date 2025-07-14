An AH-1 Cobra helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, takes off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2025. The continuous rotation of aircraft to Kadena ensures the 18th Wing remains flexible and postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower to deter acts of aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 04:13
|Photo ID:
|9221849
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-LF796-1453
|Resolution:
|5264x3502
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th LRS; fueling the mission [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.