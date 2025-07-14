18th LRS; fueling the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Giovanni Armenta, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, adjusts the auxiliary throttle on an R-11 refuel truck control panel at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2025. The fuel truck can pump at a speed of 600 gallons per minute, rapidly fueling the aircraft to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)