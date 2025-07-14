U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Giovanni Armenta, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, adjusts the auxiliary throttle on an R-11 refuel truck control panel at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2025. The fuel truck can pump at a speed of 600 gallons per minute, rapidly fueling the aircraft to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 04:13
|Photo ID:
|9221843
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-LF796-1134
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS; fueling the mission [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
