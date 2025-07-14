Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th LRS; fueling the mission

    18th LRS; fueling the mission

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Giovanni Armenta, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, adjusts the auxiliary throttle on an R-11 refuel truck control panel at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2025. The fuel truck can pump at a speed of 600 gallons per minute, rapidly fueling the aircraft to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 04:13
    Photo ID: 9221843
    VIRIN: 250721-F-LF796-1134
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 18th LRS; fueling the mission [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

