18th LRS; fueling the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An R-11 refuel truck assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to depart after refueling an AH-1 Cobra assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2025. HMLA-169 conducted a flight to project rotary wing light attack combat power and build flight leadership and experience for pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)