18th LRS; fueling the mission

Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayton Clayton, 18th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels...... read more read more Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayton Clayton, 18th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels facility technician, extracts a test sample of liquid oxygen from an oxygen cart at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2025. The visible fog forms as the supercooled oxygen causes atmospheric moisture to condense during transfer operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant flight supports Kadena Air Base as the largest fuel operation in the Air Force. The POL flight conducts 24-hour, year-round operations, fueling Kadena’s aircraft and ensuring the defense of Japan.



The POL flight delivers clean, serviceable fuel in a safe and timely manner. They handle every step of the process, from when it enters the base, to the moment it propels a jet’s take-off.



They distribute, store, and test millions of gallons of fuel annually, providing Kadena with high-quality fuel to power all necessary equipment. To ensure the highest quality possible, the flight has a team designated to extract and test the fuel for any impurities or imperfections.



“All of the fuel used here is tested to ensure it's safe for our aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tomas Salazar, 18th LRS laboratory technician. “We’re just one part of the machine that keeps Kadena running every day.”



The refueling team also conducts daily tests on fuel storage tanks for R-11 refueler trucks.These tests identify excess water or unwanted contaminants that can cause a safety hazard.



Within the POL flight, a cryogenic team is tasked with receiving, storing, and distributing all liquid oxygen and nitrogen on base. These chemicals are used for environmental control systems, along with struts and tires on aircraft.



“We put a lot of effort into ensuring all liquid oxygen is safely stored so it can be employed when needed,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayton Clayton, 18th LRS fuels facility technician. “Without that, our aircraft can't get off the ground or travel at high altitude.”



This team of 100 Airmen keeps Kadena’s mission running like a well-oiled machine.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Hunt, 18th LRS Fuels Operations section chief said, “We have a lot of no-fail missions here, and the team is really proud of making sure that those missions succeed and push Kadena into the future we need.