18th LRS; fueling the mission

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Maxwell Hunstad, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 UH-1Y crew chief, fuels a UH-1Y Venom assigned to HMLA-169, using an R-11 refueling truck hose at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2025. The R-11 refueler truck hose can reach up to 60 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)