U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Maxwell Hunstad, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 UH-1Y crew chief, fuels a UH-1Y Venom assigned to HMLA-169, using an R-11 refueling truck hose at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2025. The R-11 refueler truck hose can reach up to 60 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 04:13
|Photo ID:
|9221846
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-LF796-1193
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th LRS; fueling the mission [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.