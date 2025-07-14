Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th LRS; fueling the mission [Image 11 of 13]

    18th LRS; fueling the mission

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Maxwell Hunstad, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 UH-1Y crew chief, fuels a UH-1Y Venom assigned to HMLA-169, using an R-11 refueling truck hose at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2025. The R-11 refueler truck hose can reach up to 60 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 04:13
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
