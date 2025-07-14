18th LRS; fueling the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayton Clayton, 18th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels facility technician, extracts a test sample of liquid oxygen from an oxygen cart at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2025. The visible fog forms as the supercooled oxygen causes atmospheric moisture to condense during transfer operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)