    18th LRS; fueling the mission [Image 8 of 13]

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayton Clayton, 18th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels facility technician, extracts a test sample of liquid oxygen from an oxygen cart at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2025. The visible fog forms as the supercooled oxygen causes atmospheric moisture to condense during transfer operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 04:13
    Photo ID: 9221839
    VIRIN: 250728-F-LF796-1003
    Resolution: 4959x3299
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 18th LRS; fueling the mission [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Petroleum
    Lubricant (POL)
    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
    Cryo
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Kadena
    18th Wing
    Oil
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base
    18th POL

