18th LRS; fueling the mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Silvas, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Giovanni Armenta, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operators, monitor fuel distribution on the control panel of an R-11 refuel truck at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2025. The R-11 can pump fuel at a rate of 600 gallons per minute, ensuring efficient and rapid refueling of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)