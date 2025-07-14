18th LRS; fueling the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Mallette, 9th Engineer Support Battalion fuel technician, removes hose from an oxygen cart at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2025. The visible fog forms as the supercooled oxygen causes atmospheric moisture to condense during transfer operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)