U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Mallette, 9th Engineer Support Battalion fuel technician, removes hose from an oxygen cart at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2025. The visible fog forms as the supercooled oxygen causes atmospheric moisture to condense during transfer operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 04:13
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 18th LRS; fueling the mission [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
