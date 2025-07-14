Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th LRS; fueling the mission [Image 7 of 13]

    18th LRS; fueling the mission

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Mallette, 9th Engineer Support Battalion fuel technician, removes hose from an oxygen cart at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2025. The visible fog forms as the supercooled oxygen causes atmospheric moisture to condense during transfer operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 04:13
    Photo ID: 9221837
    VIRIN: 250728-F-LF796-1004
    Resolution: 4468x2973
    Size: 938.06 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th LRS; fueling the mission [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

