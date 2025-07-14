Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, poses with his family in front of an M1A1 Abrams Main Battle tank at the 1st Armored Division Headquarters at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Friday, July 25, 2025. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Kadin, a cancer survivor, fulfill his dream of being a U.S. Army armorman for a day. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)