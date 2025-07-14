Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, rides in the chief's hatch of an M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Friday, July 25, 2025. Kadin, a cancer survivor, received the opportunity become a U.S. Army armorman, firing a M1 Abrams, experience a tank gunnery, and interact with soldiers of the 4th Battalion 70th Armored Regiment, and 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, fulfilling his dream of being a tanker. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)