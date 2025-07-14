Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, rides in the chief's hatch of an M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Friday, July 25, 2025. Kadin, a cancer survivor, received the opportunity become a U.S. Army armorman, firing a M1 Abrams, experience a tank gunnery, and interact with soldiers of the 4th Battalion 70th Armored Regiment, and 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, fulfilling his dream of being a tanker. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 21:55
|Photo ID:
|9221411
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-HF147-1305
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Living Tanker Dream: Old Ironsides honors Make-A-Wish Foundation kids dream
No keywords found.