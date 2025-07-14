Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 

    1st Armored Division

    Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, rides in the chief's hatch of an M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Friday, July 25, 2025. Kadin, a cancer survivor, received the opportunity become a U.S. Army armorman, firing a M1 Abrams, experience a tank gunnery, and interact with soldiers of the 4th Battalion 70th Armored Regiment, and 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, fulfilling his dream of being a tanker. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:55
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

