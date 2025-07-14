Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 

    1st Armored Division

    Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, salutes then releases a battalion formation of the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment alongside Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bernasconi, the battalion commander at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Friday, July 25, 2025. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Kadin, a cancer survivor, fulfill his dream of being a U.S. Army armorman for a day. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:57
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
