Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream

Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, salutes then releases a battalion formation of the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment alongside Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bernasconi, the battalion commander at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Friday, July 25, 2025. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Kadin, a cancer survivor, fulfill his dream of being a U.S. Army armorman for a day. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)