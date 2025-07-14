Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream

Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, salutes then releases a battalion formation of the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment alongside Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bernasconi, the battalion commander at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Friday, July 25, 2025. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Kadin, a cancer survivor, fulfill his dream of being a U.S. Army armorman for a day. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
|07.24.2025
|07.27.2025 21:57
|9221408
|250725-A-HF147-5581
|6000x4000
|12.5 MB
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|3
|0
Living Tanker Dream: Old Ironsides honors Make-A-Wish Foundation kids dream
