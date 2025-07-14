Make-A-Wish Kind Lives Tanker Dream

Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, poses for a photo with his brother, father, and a soldier from the 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment at a live fire range at the Oro Grande Range Complex, New Mexico, on Friday, July 25, 2025. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Kadin, a cancer survivor, fulfill his dream of being a U.S. Army armorman for a day. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
