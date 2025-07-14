Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, poses with his family, holding a 1st Armored Division patch presented by Command Sgt. Maj. David Sweeney, and Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, deputy commanding general of the 1st Armored Division on Friday, July 25, 2025. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Kadin, a cancer survivor, fulfill his dream of being a U.S. Army armorman for a day at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)