Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 

    1st Armored Division

    Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, poses with his family, holding a 1st Armored Division patch presented by Command Sgt. Maj. David Sweeney, and Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, deputy commanding general of the 1st Armored Division on Friday, July 25, 2025. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Kadin, a cancer survivor, fulfill his dream of being a U.S. Army armorman for a day at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:51
    Photo ID: 9221416
    VIRIN: 250725-A-HF147-9777
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.28 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream
    Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream
    Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream
    Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream
    Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream
    Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream
    Make-A-Wish Kind Lives Tanker Dream
    Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream
    Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Living Tanker Dream: Old Ironsides honors Make-A-Wish Foundation kids dream

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MakeAWishFoundation #Tanker #DreamsDoComeTrue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download