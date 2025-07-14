Living Tanker Dream: Old Ironsides honors Make-A-Wish Foundation kids dream

FORT BLISS, Texas — In a heartwarming display of community and compassion, the Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered with the 1st Armored Division (1AD) to make a dream come true for an Arizona youth. Thirteen-year-old Kadin Brewer, an Army enthusiast recovering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma, received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a U.S. Army tank commander for a day.



Kadin, who has courageously beaten cancer, was the guest of honor at a special wish-granting ceremony hosted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation in partnership with 1AD. Surrounded by the men and women of the Old Ironsides Division, the day’s activities—including firing an M1 Abrams tank, live-fire exercises, and simulations—showcased the power of hope, the strength of community, and the enduring resilience of the human spirit.



“It’s just one of those things you see on television all the time, and you go, ‘Man, that’s a really great opportunity,’” said Capt. Sam Desrosier, a company commander assigned to the 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. “ My company got the honor to execute this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and when I brought this up to my soldiers, they were super happy to do it for Kadin.”



Honoring Kadin’s wish highlights the ongoing commitment of Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division to support those who matter most—our communities. It also underscores the powerful impact of nonprofit partnerships with the U.S. Army in uplifting the people who support the military.



“The Make-A-Wish Foundation can do anything and make your wish come true,” said Kadin. “This wish wouldn’t have come true without the U.S. Army.”



Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team turned out in force to support the celebration, standing in formation to welcome Kadin into the tanker family. For some soldiers, honoring his wish was deeply personal, as they recounted family members who had battled cancer.



“Our soldiers train hard every day in case our nation calls,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bernasconi. “Today’s mission was to bring hope, memories, and joy to a child and his family—who have demonstrated immense courage and resilience.”



The Make-A-Wish Foundation, which has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide since its founding, continues to bring light to children with life-threatening conditions, providing memorable experiences that offer strength and encouragement. The 1st Armored Division is proud to support such initiatives that bring joy and healing to our communities.

