Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, poses next to a Bradley Fighting Vehicle with a group of soldiers assigned to the 1-35th Armored Regiment at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Friday, July 25, 2025. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Brewer, a cancer survivor, fulfill his dream of being a U.S. Army armorman for a day. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9221409
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-HF147-8203
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Living Tanker Dream: Old Ironsides honors Make-A-Wish Foundation kids dream
No keywords found.