Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream

Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, poses next to a Bradley Fighting Vehicle with a group of soldiers assigned to the 1-35th Armored Regiment at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Friday, July 25, 2025. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Brewer, a cancer survivor, fulfill his dream of being a U.S. Army armorman for a day. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)