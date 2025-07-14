Make-A-Wish Kid Lives Tanker Dream

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kadin Brewer, 13, of Arizona, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, deputy commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, at the Division Headquarters at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Friday, July 25, 2025. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Kadin a cancer survivor, fulfill his dream of being a U.S. Army armorman for a day. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)