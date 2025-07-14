Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

    PANAMA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Panamanian Aeronaval members review procedure plans before executing a simulated boarding operation during the U.S. Coast Guard’s Maritime Law Enforcement Boarding Officer Course in Panama, July 25, 2025. Instructors from the Mobile Training Branch at USCG Training Center Yorktown, Virginia, led the comprehensive two-week training, which included classroom instruction and real-world practical scenarios to build partner nation confidence in vessel boarding, search, and arrest procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9206555
    VIRIN: 250724-F-SN602-6985
    Resolution: 5294x3522
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: PA
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aeronaval
    USCG
    Panama
    Maritime
    boarding officer course

