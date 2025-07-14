U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

Panamanian Aeronaval members review procedure plans before executing a simulated boarding operation during the U.S. Coast Guard’s Maritime Law Enforcement Boarding Officer Course in Panama, July 25, 2025. Instructors from the Mobile Training Branch at USCG Training Center Yorktown, Virginia, led the comprehensive two-week training, which included classroom instruction and real-world practical scenarios to build partner nation confidence in vessel boarding, search, and arrest procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)
