    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

    PANAMA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A close-up view of a Panamanian Aeronaval member’s uniform patch displays the phrase “Comando Naval” (“Naval Command”) and “Nuestro Norte es Dios” (“Our North is God”), July 24, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard instructors from the Mobile Training Branch conducted the Maritime Law Enforcement Boarding Officer Course to strengthen maritime operational capabilities and foster interagency cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9206550
    VIRIN: 250724-F-SN602-7720
    Resolution: 4485x2984
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: PA
