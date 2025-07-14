U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A close-up view of a Panamanian Aeronaval member’s uniform patch displays the phrase “Comando Naval” (“Naval Command”) and “Nuestro Norte es Dios” (“Our North is God”), July 24, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard instructors from the Mobile Training Branch conducted the Maritime Law Enforcement Boarding Officer Course to strengthen maritime operational capabilities and foster interagency cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)