Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

    PANAMA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A Panamanian Aeronaval member points out potential threats while training alongside U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Robely Molina during a practical boarding exercise, July 23, 2025. The Mobile Training Branch-led course emphasized tactical team movement, vessel safety, and the execution of high-risk search techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9206552
    VIRIN: 250724-F-SN602-8147
    Resolution: 4898x3673
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download