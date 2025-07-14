U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Panamanian Aeronaval member points out potential threats while training alongside U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Robely Molina during a practical boarding exercise, July 23, 2025. The Mobile Training Branch-led course emphasized tactical team movement, vessel safety, and the execution of high-risk search techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)