    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

    PANAMA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A Panamanian maritime enforcement student from Servicio Nacional Aeronaval climbs aboard a target vessel as part of a final evaluation exercise during the Maritime Law Enforcement Boarding Officer Course, July 25, 2025. Conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard’s Mobile Training Branch, the course featured both classroom instruction and hands-on scenarios to boost partner force confidence in conducting maritime boardings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9206553
    VIRIN: 250725-F-SN602-1161
    Resolution: 4237x2819
    Size: 775.33 KB
    Location: PA
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aeronaval
    USCG
    Panama
    Maritime
    boarding officer course

