U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

A Panamanian maritime enforcement student from Servicio Nacional Aeronaval climbs aboard a target vessel as part of a final evaluation exercise during the Maritime Law Enforcement Boarding Officer Course, July 25, 2025. Conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard’s Mobile Training Branch, the course featured both classroom instruction and hands-on scenarios to boost partner force confidence in conducting maritime boardings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)