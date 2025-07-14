A Panamanian Aeronaval member subdues a role-playing suspect during a vessel boarding simulation under the guidance of U.S. Coast Guard instructors, July 24, 2025. The intensive end-of-course scenario was part of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Boarding Officer Course, led by U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Robely Molina, and tested students’ ability to apply defensive tactics, communications, and arrest techniques in a realistic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 20:35
|Photo ID:
|9206554
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-SN602-4171
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.