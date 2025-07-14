Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

    PANAMA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A Panamanian Aeronaval member subdues a role-playing suspect during a vessel boarding simulation under the guidance of U.S. Coast Guard instructors, July 24, 2025. The intensive end-of-course scenario was part of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Boarding Officer Course, led by U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Robely Molina, and tested students’ ability to apply defensive tactics, communications, and arrest techniques in a realistic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9206554
    VIRIN: 250724-F-SN602-4171
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: PA
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

