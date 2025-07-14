Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

    PANAMA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Robely Molina, an instructor from the Mobile Training Branch briefs Panamanian Servicio Nacional Aeronaval personnel during a maritime law enforcement scenario in Panama, July 25, 2025. The two-week Boarding Officer Course focused on equipping international maritime students with key operational skills such as subject control, defensive tactics, and vessel boarding procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9206551
    VIRIN: 250724-F-SN602-4802
    Resolution: 4755x3164
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations
    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aeronaval
    USCG
    Panama
    Maritime
    boarding officer course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download