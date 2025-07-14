U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Robely Molina, an instructor from the Mobile Training Branch briefs Panamanian Servicio Nacional Aeronaval personnel during a maritime law enforcement scenario in Panama, July 25, 2025. The two-week Boarding Officer Course focused on equipping international maritime students with key operational skills such as subject control, defensive tactics, and vessel boarding procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)