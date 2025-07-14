U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panamanian Aeronaval members aim training pistols during a close-quarters boarding simulation as part of the U.S. Coast Guard-led Maritime Law Enforcement Boarding Officer Course in Panama, July 24, 2025. Hosted by the Mobile Training Branch, the course included judgmental use-of-force drills designed to improve decision-making and reduce risk during high-pressure maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)