    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 1 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

    PANAMA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Panamanian Aeronaval members aim training pistols during a close-quarters boarding simulation as part of the U.S. Coast Guard-led Maritime Law Enforcement Boarding Officer Course in Panama, July 24, 2025. Hosted by the Mobile Training Branch, the course included judgmental use-of-force drills designed to improve decision-making and reduce risk during high-pressure maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9206549
    VIRIN: 250724-F-SN602-6017
    Resolution: 6018x3385
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aeronaval
    USCG
    Panama
    Maritime
    boarding officer course

