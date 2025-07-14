Panamanian Aeronaval members aim training pistols during a close-quarters boarding simulation as part of the U.S. Coast Guard-led Maritime Law Enforcement Boarding Officer Course in Panama, July 24, 2025. Hosted by the Mobile Training Branch, the course included judgmental use-of-force drills designed to improve decision-making and reduce risk during high-pressure maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 20:35
|Photo ID:
|9206549
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-SN602-6017
|Resolution:
|6018x3385
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.