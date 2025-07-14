U.S. Coast Guard trains with Panamanian partners in maritime law enforcement operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Panamanian maritime law enforcement student from Servicio Nacional Aeronaval signals to his team during a high-risk boarding drill at sea, July 25, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard’s Boarding Officer Course, led by instructors from the Mobile Training Branch, culminated in complex end-of-course scenarios that reinforced arrest and search procedures under operational stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)