When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Patriot missile battery assigned to the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery awaits activation during a rainstorm on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. Soldiers assigned to the 1-1 ADA stand ready to defend against any aerial strike that threatens U.S. forces or allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)