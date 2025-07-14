When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army AN/MPQ-65 radar assigned to the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, right, receives fuel from an M1097A2 electric power plant on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The 1-1 ADA’s active air defense unit equips Okinawa with the capability to engage tactical ballistic missile threats in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)