When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.

U.S. Army Pfc. Da’Mario Deal-Maddox, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery vehicle driver, inserts a key into an M1097A2 electric power plant assigned to the 1-1 ADA on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The M1097A2 electric power plant supplies fuel to the 1-1 ADA’s AN/MPQ-65 radar to maintain constant watch over surrounding airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)