U.S. Army Pfc. Da’Mario Deal-Maddox, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery vehicle driver, inserts a key into an M1097A2 electric power plant assigned to the 1-1 ADA on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The M1097A2 electric power plant supplies fuel to the 1-1 ADA’s AN/MPQ-65 radar to maintain constant watch over surrounding airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 01:32
|Photo ID:
|9203122
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-OO000-1034
|Resolution:
|5926x3943
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AB, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back. [Image 7 of 7], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.
No keywords found.