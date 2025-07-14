When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Dustin Crowther, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery engagement controller, secures a hose on an AN/MPQ-65 radar on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. Soldiers assigned to the 1-1 ADA are required to take a certification every three to six months to validate their proficiency in operating and maintaining the Patriot battery missile system under real-world conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)