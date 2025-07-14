Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back. [Image 5 of 7]

    When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.

    KADENA AB, JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Army Pfc. Zigmond Berridge, left,1-1 Air Defense Artillery engagement controller, and Pfc. Da’Mario Deal-Maddox, 1-1 ADA vehicle driver, uncoil a hose for Spc. Dustin Crowther, center, 1-1 ADA engagement controller, to connect to an AN/MPQ-65 radar on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. Soldiers with the 1-1 ADA engage in frequent exercises with the U.S Air Force and Marine Corps to ensure seamless operations in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 01:32
    Photo ID: 9203125
    VIRIN: 250724-F-OO000-1104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: KADENA AB, JP
    This work, When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back. [Image 7 of 7], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1-1 ADA, Air Defense Artillery, U.S. Army, Kadena Air Base, Defense, Patriot Battery

