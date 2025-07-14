When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Zigmond Berridge, left,1-1 Air Defense Artillery engagement controller, and Pfc. Da’Mario Deal-Maddox, 1-1 ADA vehicle driver, uncoil a hose for Spc. Dustin Crowther, center, 1-1 ADA engagement controller, to connect to an AN/MPQ-65 radar on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. Soldiers with the 1-1 ADA engage in frequent exercises with the U.S Air Force and Marine Corps to ensure seamless operations in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)