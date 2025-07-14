U.S. Army Spc. Diangel Barraza, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery network communications system technician, and Spc. John Cartagena, 1-1 ADA engagement controller, assemble a shroud atop an AN/MPQ-65 radar on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The 1-1 ADA is the only active air defense unit on Okinawa capable of engaging tactical ballistic missile threats in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 01:32
|Photo ID:
|9203120
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-OO000-1008
|Resolution:
|4484x2983
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AB, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back. [Image 7 of 7], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.
No keywords found.