    When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back. [Image 1 of 7]

    When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.

    KADENA AB, JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Diangel Barraza, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery network communications system technician, and Spc. John Cartagena, 1-1 ADA engagement controller, assemble a shroud atop an AN/MPQ-65 radar on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The 1-1 ADA is the only active air defense unit on Okinawa capable of engaging tactical ballistic missile threats in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 01:32
    Photo ID: 9203120
    VIRIN: 250724-F-OO000-1008
    Resolution: 4484x2983
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: KADENA AB, JP
    When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.

    1-1 ADA, Air Defense Artillery, U.S. Army, Kadena Air Base, Defense, Patriot Battery

