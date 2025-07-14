When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Diangel Barraza, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery network communications system technician, and Spc. John Cartagena, 1-1 ADA engagement controller, assemble a shroud atop an AN/MPQ-65 radar on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The 1-1 ADA is the only active air defense unit on Okinawa capable of engaging tactical ballistic missile threats in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)