When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.

KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN – Operating out of Kadena Air Base, the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery commands four Mobile Interceptor Missile-104 Patriot missile batteries, rotating and deploying them across the region when needed while maintaining a constant aerial defense presence on Okinawa. These Soldiers stand ready to defend against any aerial strike that threatens U.S. forces or allied nations.



The battalion is the current active air defense unit on Okinawa capable of engaging tactical ballistic missile threats in real time, functioning as an aerial safety net for the thousands of service members, families, and personnel who live and work on the island.

“We’re the only game in town when it comes to defending against tactical ballistic missiles,” said U.S. Army Maj. Samuel Korom, 1-1 ADA operations officer. “If missiles are inbound, our Patriot weapon system is the one standing between the threat and the airfield.”

At Kadena, the Soldiers’ day to day mission is to constantly train for the moment their posture is raised and real-world defense becomes reality.

“Until we get the order to deploy or the threat posture is raised, we are training every day,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lane Boudreaux, 1-1 ADA launcher section chief. “Our Soldiers here are taught to follow very specific procedures, and that repetition ensures every crew knows exactly how to detect threats, bring systems online, and prepare for engagement as quickly and effectively as possible.”

As an Army unit, 1-1 ADA’s success depends on integration with other U.S. services across Okinawa. The unit regularly trains alongside both the U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps to ensure seamless operations in a real-world scenario.

“Our ability to do our job effectively is directly impacted by the relationships we build with our joint partners,” said Korom. “Marine Corps long-range radars help give us early detection of threats, and our Air Force counterparts enable us to identify and engage those threats.”

While 1-1 ADA maintains a constant presence on Kadena, its batteries are always prepared to deploy to support exercises and contingency missions. With a structure built for speed and precision, the battalion can mobilize quickly to defend critical assets across the globe.

“Within 96 hours of receiving orders, our entire battery mobilized and deployed to fulfill a real-world mission,” said Boudreaux. “As we got ready to leave, one of the other batteries assumed our mission so that there would be no gap in coverage.”

Whether standing watch over Okinawa or deploying across the Indo-Pacific, the soldiers of 1-1 ADA remain ready to defend against any aerial threat at a moment’s notice.

With constant training, joint integration, and a mission that extends beyond borders, they serve as a silent shield; protecting not just military assets, but everyone who calls the areas they safeguard “home”.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2025 Date Posted: 07.25.2025 01:50 Story ID: 543802 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back., by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.