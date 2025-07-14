When missiles fly, 1-1 ADA fires back.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Da’Mario Deal-Maddox, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery vehicle driver, tightens a fuel cap on top of an M1097A2 electric power plant on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. Soldiers assigned to the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery stand ready to defend against any aerial strike that threatens U.S. forces or allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)