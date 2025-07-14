Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Heaven Harvey, left, 559th Medical Squadron pediatrics and immunizations flight chief, speaks with U.S. Air Force Academy cadets during a tour of the 559th MDS clinic at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. Harvey provided cadets with information about pediatric services, including child wellness visits and physicals designed to promote optimal health for military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by obscuring identification badges.)