    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals [Image 2 of 8]

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Abbott Gary, 559th Medical Squadron optometrist, speaks to U.S. Air Force Academy cadets during a tour of the 559th MDS optometry clinic at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. Gary spoke to cadets about vision care services available to military members, specialized equipment and the career options available to new officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by obscuring identification badges.)

