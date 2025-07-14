Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in a tour of the 559th Medical Squadron pediatric and immunization clinic at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. The tour included visits to various 559th MDS clinics, providing cadets with a comprehensive overview of the operations and functions of the clinics, fostering an understanding of USAF healthcare delivery and career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)