Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman assigned to the 559th Medical Squadron speak to U.S. Air Force Academy cadets during a tour of the 559th MDS clinic at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. Cadets had the opportunity to learn about medical careers available to officers across the USAF as well as services provided for military members, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)