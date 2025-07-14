Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Airman assigned to the 559th Medical Squadron speak to U.S. Air Force Academy cadets during a tour of the 559th MDS clinic at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. Cadets had the opportunity to learn about medical careers available to officers across the USAF as well as services provided for military members, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 9201340
    VIRIN: 250717-F-KQ373-1181
    Resolution: 7117x4744
    Size: 20.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals [Image 8 of 8], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals
    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals
    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals
    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals
    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals
    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals
    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals
    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBSA
    Medical
    Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download